Rent RV in Texas to Dabble in Comfort and Luxury

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Recreational vehicles popularly known as RV’s are more than just mobile homes, they are travel companions that can make long journeys and pit stops extremely comfortable and convenient. Customers rent RV in Texas for a number of reasons. The most obvious being planning travel getaways, other reasons include planning a vacation with family, exploring the wonderful country side in and around Texas and, to also to spend some quite quality time alone.



Though RV’s are common travel options, a lot has to be assessed before one gets to rent RV in Texas. He or she has to make sure that the amenities inside the vehicle are adequate, in line with travel needs and most importantly adhere to comfort standards. One company though which gives renters more than these basic features is Smith RV Rentals of Houston.



This is a family owned company and, so the emphasis on quality and customer satisfaction is of the highest order. Also, every customer gets to experience personalized assessment of needs and in transit support, two qualities which are commonly not found with other rental companies.



Customers who have rented with this company in the past have expressed pleasure owing to the courtesy extended by the friendly and knowledgeable staff. For those who rent RV in Texas with this company, go through a smooth and detailed rental process, a big part of which is to make sure the person renting the vehicle is fully aware of the amenities inside the vehicle. This makes it easier for the person to understand the different options he can use and how these options can make travel comfortable.



Besides basic amenities like television, fridge coffee maker and so on, the RV’s offered by Smith rentals also have central heating, air conditioning, automatic transmission and cruise control. These are high end features other travelers don’t get to experience when they usually rent RV in Texas. Smith Rentals rents out vehicles under the brand name of Forest River under three different models. So, customers get to have a whole lot of choice not only for the kind of amenities they need but, also for the kind of model they prefer for their travel.



“If you're interested in renting a Motorhome for your next vacation or weekend getaway, Smith RV Rentals is the place that can take care of all your needs” is the promise extended by this company to its growing number of customers who have tried to rent RV in Texas with this company.



The company now has some amazing deals on offer to help travelers plan their spring vacations in style. There is a lot to choose from and quality is almost always guaranteed. To know more and view rates offered by Smith Rentals, log onto http://www.smithrvrentals.com



