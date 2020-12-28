Rent to Own Canada Offers Rent to Own Homes in Ottawa and Vancouver

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- Rent to Own Canada is a company that is making homeownership easy for individuals. They offer a rent-to-own program that improves individuals' credit scores as they pay monthly for the homes they have selected. The company works with everyone, including those who have a low income, are new to Canada, or are self-employed as they tend to be ignored by conventional financial institutions. They have a team of seasoned realtors who assist clients find a suitable home.



The company spokesperson said, "We reserve the right to cancel membership without fund in case a client provided us with false or misleading information. Clients should understand that the free credit repair we provide is only for legitimate cases. Therefore, no portion of any membership fee that clients pay and we collect is put forth as an indirect or direct payment in full or part of the cost to repair, modify, restore dispute or re-mediate the credit. The entry and use of the free credit repair system as offered in the credit fixer program by us is usually at zero cost. Therefore, we expect not to receive specific funds from clients in any form as payment for actions related to the actual work being administered to their credit report by either themselves or us."



Want to rent to buy homes in Canada? Clients should rely on Rent to Own Canada. With them, clients are considered owners the day they move into the homes. Their rent-to-own program allows one to save up for a down payment while they live in the house he or she selected. Usually, a portion of the monthly rent will be credited towards the down payment. Once a client has enough to qualify, they will have the option to take over the house as an owner. To apply, clients can visit the company's website and fill out their two-minute application form to be pre-approved for a home.



Offering insight into the company's rent-to-own program, the company spokesperson said, "One of the most important parts of our program is to assist those with bad credit history. We get individuals into a home so that they can build their credit score by making consistent, monthly rent payments. After about two to three years, their credit score should be in good standing position and they will be able to purchase the home and become complete owners of the homes."



To those looking for rent to own homes in Vancouver but have life challenges holding them back from owning a home, they can rely on Rent to Own Canada. Their rent-to-own program is a viable option for those willing to work towards getting approved for a mortgage in the near future. The program offers such individuals an opportunity to get into a home so that they can fix their credit by making consistent monthly payments. Within the houses, clients have the right to renovate and improve the properties just as any other owner would do.



About Rent to Own Canada

Rent to own homes in Ottawa are available today through Rent to Own Canada. The company works with the best-licensed realtors in Canada to help its clients find a house regardless of their credit history.