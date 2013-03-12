Rent2OwnAssistant.com Now Offers Rent to Own Homes Opportunities in All 50 States

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Rent2OwnAssistant.com, a company dedicated in providing rent to own home programs, is now offering their service throughout the U.S. The company informed that their recent popularity and their success in providing homes to their clients enabled them to further expand to all 50 states. The company further added that their experts in the mortgage and real estate industry are available 24/7 to answer any queries.



The media spokesperson of Rent 2 Own Assistant quoted on the current trend of rent to own or lease to own homes, “After the subprime mortgage crisis, real estate suffered a huge hit and selling or buying homes became an extremely difficult task. Rent to own homes was the solution created by chief economists to spring back the declining real estate industry in the country, an option that is a win-win for both the sellers and the buyers. Homeowners get an opportunity to sell their real estate or at least get a monthly income through the rent money which can be used to pay off the mortgage fees if any. Buyers, including the ones with poor credit score, get to test out the home and the neighborhood before making a long term commitment. We at Rent 2 Own Assistant have given many families an opportunity to buy a home despite their unfavorable credit. Our experienced financial specialists find out ways to make things work and create offers that are most suitable to home owning prospects.”



Many new home owners state that lease to own homes has turned out to be an excellent alternate choice and is even better than straight up committing to a home. The chance to test the home and the surrounding environment before purchasing it has been appreciated by many, who wonder why such a choice wasn’t their beforehand.



Rent 2 Own Assistant stated that now that sellers and major companies are having trouble finding buyers the real estate industry is tipped in favor of buyers giving them lucrative solutions such as the rent to own homes. However the company warned that any contracts or agreements should be carefully assessed before making a decision. The company further informed that their professionals make sure their clients clearly understand the contract and transparency is maintained at all times between the seller and the buyer.



About Rent 2 Own Assistant

Rent 2 Own Assistant is one of the leading companies in providing rent to own housing opportunities. Through their online platform, http://www.rent2ownassistant.com/, interested prospects can apply for further information regarding rent to own or lease to own homes. The company is known for its team of experts in the mortgage and real estate industry and for offering service in every state.



For more information about Rent to Own Homes, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of rent2ownassistant.com, please call at 248-982-4213.