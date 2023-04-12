NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Rental Housing Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Rental Housing market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/194448-global-rental-housing-market#utm_source=SBWire/Suraj



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

CBRE Group (United States), American Tower (United States), Greystar Real Estate Partners (United States), Colliers (Canada), Lincoln Property Company (United Kingdom), Purplebricks (United Kingdom), Your Move (United Kingdom), Connells (United Kingdom), Grand City Properties (Luxembourg), Foxtons (United Kingdom).



Scope of the Report of Rental Housing

Rental housing is defined as homes purchased by an investor and occupied by tenants under a lease or other type of rental agreement. Residential property is land zoned specifically for living or dwelling for individuals or households; it can range from single-family homes to large multi-unit apartment buildings. The growing influx of migrants from non-metro cities to metro cities for occupational and educational purposes is driving the rental housing market. This has significantly increased the demand for affordable rental spaces near workplaces or educational institutions. This has also given rise to the concept of co-living.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Apartment, Duplex, Flat, House, Others), Tenure (Leasehold, Freehold), Category (Fully Furnished, Semi-Furnished, Unfurnished), Floor Area (0 to 50 square metres, >50 to 75 square metres, >75 to 100 square metres, >100 to 125 square metres, >125 square metres)



Market Drivers:

Rising Prices of Land, Houses and Flats Especially in Tier 1 Cities

Increase in Demand from Migrants from Rural Areas to Metropolitan Areas for Occupational and Educational Purposes



Market Trends:

Emergence of Co-Living



Opportunities:

Rising Opportunities in Emerging Economics



Challenges:

High Competition among Established Players

High Fees Charged by Real Estate Agents



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Have Any Questions Regarding Global Rental Housing Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/194448-global-rental-housing-market#utm_source=SBWire/Suraj



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Rental Housing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Rental Housing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Rental Housing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Rental Housing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Rental Housing Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Rental Housing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Rental Housing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/194448-global-rental-housing-market#utm_source=SBWire/Suraj



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.