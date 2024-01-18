Rental Property Management Software Market May See a Big Move : Rentler, Quicken, Smoobu, TrueRent

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Rental Property Management Software Market Insights, to 2030" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Rental Property Management Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Smoobu GmbH (Germany), Quicken Inc (United States), Rentler (United States), AppFolio, Inc. (United States), Yardi Systems, Inc. (United States), Buildium (United States), Rentberry, Inc. (United States), RealPage, Inc. (Propertyware) (United States), TrueRent, Inc. (United States), MRI Software, LLC (United States)



Scope of the Report of Rental Property Management Software

Rental property management software automates the management of rental property companies in payments, transactions, manage the tenant, leasing functions contracts, and other operations. It carries out the front office functions, real estate property, assets and provides efficiency. It also helps in better communication or engagement with the landlord and tenant over the portals, it supports the residential, industrial, and commercial property management.



On 8th January 2020, MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software solutions, announced the acquisition of Lindsey Software, a leading provider of property management software and services for public and affordable housing organizations in the United States. Lindsey's comprehensive suite of software and services, designed to help housing agencies optimize operational and administrative processes and fulfill government compliance requirements, will further extend MRI's existing public housing capabilities to better serve the industry.



The Global Rental Property Management Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Small Business, Midsize Enterprise, Large Enterprise, Other), Pricing Option (Free Trial, Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License), Deployment (Cloud, SaaS, Web), Features (Credit Check, Tax Management, Tenant Portal, Vacancy Management, Website Management, Online Payments, Tenant Tracking, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Technological Advancement in the Rental Property Management Software

- Rising Urbanisation Worldwide is Boosting the Rental Property Management Software Market



Market Drivers:

- Rising Number of Tenants and Rental Property Around the Worldwide

- Demand for the Automation in Management Rental Property for Proper Operation



Market Trend:

- Increasing Use of Cloud-based Rental Property Management Software



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



