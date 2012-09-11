Rental Protection Agency Launches New Alias Trace Technology for Tenant Screening

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- http://www.rentalprotectionagency.com announced their latest alias trace technology for Background checks and tenant screening. The new screening service allows landlords to accurately very tenants through advanced alias matching algorithms that identify possible name changes, fake names, married / divorced names. This change brings a higher standard to online background checks as it provides similar results a private investigator would take weeks to find.



Rental Protection Agency offers resources to assist landlords in making informed decisions about their tenants. Up to date, there are more than 106 million renters nationwide. The RPA provides latest technology to provide more accurate data to landlords and apartment complexes anywhere in the USA.



National background checks are instantly available for less than 30 dollars on the RPA website. Screening potential tenants is a commonly overlooked process by smaller landlords and ends up being one of the riskiest decisions for rental properties. One bad tenant can cost landlords thousands of dollars in lost rent, legal fees and stress.



Like most rental expenses, tenant screening reports are 100% tax deductible through the RPA. In many States landlords will pass on the cost of running such background checks onto their tenants. This application fee is a good alternative for properties running on tight budgets.



About rentalprotectionagency.com

The tenant screening reports available through the RPA are backed by a full money back guarantee and claim to be the most accurate online check available to landlords and property manager alike. This risk free screening report is provided to assure landlords that the RPA is doing everything possible to provide the best data on their potential renters. The data available is FCRA compliant and derived from records from all 50 States.



