RENTalo.com Announces a New Turn-Key Solution for Travel Sites

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- RENTalo.com, a global directory of vacation rentals, hotels, bed and breakfasts, today announced the availability of a new turn-key solution to make it easier for new websites to integrate Rentalo's XML feed.



With Rentalo's new turn-key solution, travel related sites will be able to quickly integrate Rentalo's XML feed consisting of top quality listings (ranging from 4,000 to 8,000 listings, mostly from vacation rentals). An increasing number of travel sites are taking advantage of Rentalo's XML feed.



The new turn-key solution consists of a Wordpress plug-in and theme that facilitates the import and on-going updates of Rentalo's XML feed. With this tool, virtually any website can easily deploy a new travel vertical, adding quality content to their sites, with the opportunity to generate additional revenues as a travel partner of Rentalo.com. To learn more about Rentalo's travel affiliate programs, please visit www.Rentalo.com.



Alfredo Purrinos, President at RENTalo.com, said he is excited about this new Wordpress XML tool. "We are very excited about the availability of a turn-key solution to our travel partners and facilitate the integration of Rentalo's XML inventory in their websites. Often, we were asked by our new travel partners how to integrate Rentalo's XML into their existing websites, and now we have a turn-key solution available to them. This will result in more traffic and more leads for our property managers."



About RENTalo.com

Founded in 1999, RENTalo.com has helped many businesses and consumers. The company's mission statement is "Rentalo.com as the world's largest online vacation rentals company providing online travelers with access to a broad inventory of vacation rentals, bed and breakfasts, and hotels. More than 5 million travelers have successfully booked vacation homes, hotel rooms, bed breakfasts via Rentalo. Its broad inventory of short term accommodations include vacation houses, cabins, vacation condos, villas, holiday apartments as well as standard and boutique hotels, and unique bed and breakfast inns". To learn more about RENTalo.com, you should call (877)710-5914 or visit them online at http://rentalo.com.



