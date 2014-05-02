RENTalo.com Announces New Partnership with Beachcomber Vacation Rentals

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- RENTalo.com, vacation rentals, hotels, bed and breakfasts, today announced the signing of a new partnership with Beachcomber Vacation Rentals, a vacation rentals property management company with a large inventory of beachfront vacation rentals in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach areas in South Carolina.



George Lauzardo, Clients Services manager at RENTalo.com, said he is excited about the opportunity to work with Beachcomber Vacation Rentals.



"We are very excited about the opportunity to work with Beachcomber Vacation Rentals in providing quality leads to help them achieve the highest possible leads-to-booking conversions in the upcoming year 2014/15" said Lauzardo. "We look forward to making their vacation inventory available to our loyal community of online travelers; now approaching 1.5 million registered travelers and travel agents, as well as our growing network of travel partner sites.”



Loretta Fulmer, of Beachcomber Vacation Rentals, said she is looking forward to working with RENTalo.com.



"Rentalo.com is committed to assisting professional vacation rental managers increase their bookings and online exposure by providing a safe and easy to use portal for travelers searching the web," said Ms. Fulmer "We are excited for the opportunity to provide the best possible experience to travelers visiting our destination, and through these partnerships we reaffirm our commitment to maximizing gross rentals to our property owners."



About Beachcomber Vacation Rentals

Beachcomber Vacation Rentals offer professional rental management services including online bookings, housekeeping, and maintenance services to property owners and real estate investors in the Myrtle and North Myrtle Beach areas, in South Carolina. To learn more about Beachcomber Vacation Rentals, visit them online at http://www.beachcombervacations.com/ or call toll free 1-800-334-3798.



About RENTalo.com

More than 5 million travelers have successfully booked vacation homes, hotel rooms, bed breakfasts via Rentalo. Its broad inventory of short term accommodations include vacation houses, cabins, vacation condos, villas, holiday apartments as well as standard and boutique hotels, and unique bed and breakfast inns". To learn more about RENTalo.com, you should call (877)710-5914 or visit http://rentalo.com.



CONTACT INFORMATION



RENTalo.com

Attention: George Lauzardo

6175 NW 153 ST, Suite 204

Miami, Florida 33014

Phone: (305) 558-5577

Fax: (305)357-3259

Website: http://rentalo.com

Email: g.lauzardo@rentalo.com