RENTalo.com Announces New Partnership with HomeAway Software

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- RENTalo.com, a global lodging directory, today announced a partnership with HomeAway Software®, provider of technology solutions for the vacation rental management industry. Vacation rental property managers using HomeAway Software solutions ISILink® and EscapiaNET? can now advertise their properties on RENTalo.com to gain access to a broader network of travelers searching for vacation rentals.



"We are very excited about the opportunity to work with HomeAway Software to provide quality leads for our common clients. This partnership enables RENTalo to make it easy for property management companies to expand their travelers’ reach and receive more qualified leads," says RENTalo President Alfredo Purrinos. "The data feed (API) makes it easy for property management companies to maintain their inventory on RENTalo's website, including rates and availability information."



"HomeAway Software is committed to assisting professional vacation rental managers increase bookings by assisting our partners in taking full advantage of the millions of travelers searching for vacation accommodations online," says HomeAway Software’s Stephan de Bernede. "We reaffirm our commitment to expanding the network of distribution sites and services available to our customers through this very valuable partnership with RENTalo."



About HomeAway Software

HomeAway Software is the leading supplier of integrated business management and online solutions for the vacation rental industry. HomeAway Software provides six different software solutions to choose from all of which may connect to data "hubs" that allow property managers to easily distribute their listings to websites, enabling property managers to reach millions of travelers per month.



About RENTalo.com

Founded in 1999, RENTalo.com has helped many businesses and consumers. The company's mission statement is "Rentalo.com as the world's largest online vacation rentals company providing online travelers with access to a broad inventory of vacation rentals, bed and breakfasts, and hotels. More than 5 million travelers have successfully booked vacation homes, hotel rooms, bed breakfasts via Rentalo. Its broad inventory of short term accommodations include vacation houses, cabins, vacation condos, villas, holiday apartments as well as standard and boutique hotels, and unique bed and breakfast inns. To learn more about RENTalo.com, you should call (877)710-5914 or visit them online at http://rentalo.com.