RENTalo.com Announces New Partnership with Latitude 26 Vacation Rentals

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- RENTalo.com, vacation rentals, hotels, bed and breakfasts, today announced the signing of a new partnership with Latitude 26 Vacation Rentals, a vacation rentals property management company with a large inventory of beachfront vacation rentals in South Padre Island, Texas.



George Lauzardo, Clients Services manager at RENTalo.com, said he is excited about the opportunity to work with Latitude 26 Vacation Rentals.



"We are very excited about the opportunity to work with Latitude 26 Vacation Rentals in providing quality leads to help them achieve the highest possible leads-to-booking conversions in the upcoming year 2014/15" said Lauzardo. "We look forward to making their vacation inventory available to our loyal community of online travelers; now approaching 1.5 million registered travelers and travel agents, as well as our growing network of travel partner sites.”



Roman Esparza, manager at Latitude 26 Vacation Rentals, said he is looking forward to working with RENTalo.com.



"Rentalo.com is committed to assisting professional vacation rental managers increase their bookings and online exposure by providing a safe and easy to use portal for travelers searching the web," said Mr. Esparza "We are excited for the opportunity to provide the best possible experience to travelers visiting our destination, and through these partnerships we reaffirm our commitment to maximizing gross rentals to our property owners."



About 26 Latitude Vacation Rentals

Latitude 26 Vacation Rentals offer professional rental management services including online bookings, housekeeping, and maintenance services to property owners and real estate investors in the South Padre area, in Texas. To learn more about Latitude 26 Vacation Rentals, visit them online at http://www.latitude26.com or call 1-956-761-9926.



About RENTalo.com

More than 5 million travelers have successfully booked vacation homes, hotel rooms, bed breakfasts via Rentalo. Its broad inventory of short term accommodations include vacation houses, cabins, vacation condos, villas, holiday apartments as well as standard and boutique hotels, and unique bed and breakfast inns". To learn more about RENTalo.com, you should call (877)710-5914 or visit http://rentalo.com.



CONTACT INFORMATION

RENTalo.com

Attention: George Lauzardo

6175 NW 153 ST, Suite 204

Miami, Florida 33014

Phone: (305) 558-5577

Fax: (305)357-3259

Website: http://rentalo.com

Email: g.lauzardo@rentalo.com