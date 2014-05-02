RENTalo.com Announces New Partnership with Volalto Group

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- RENTalo.com, a leading global website of vacation rentals, hotels, bed and breakfasts, today announced the signing of a new partnership with the Volalto Group. Volalto is the essence of hospitality in the Dominican Republic. They are a vacation rentals property management company with a large inventory in top vacation destinations in Dominican Republic including luxurious vacation rentals in Punta Cana, Cap Cana, Bavaro, La Romana, Juan Dolio, and Cabarete.



George Lauzardo, Clients Services manager at RENTalo.com, said he is excited about the opportunity to work with the Volalto Group Vacation Rentals.



"We are very excited about the opportunity to work with Volalto Vacation Rentals in providing quality leads to help them achieve the highest possible leads-to-booking conversions in the upcoming year 2014/15" said Lauzardo. "We look forward to making their inventory of exclusive vacation rentals in Dominican Republic available to our loyal community of online travelers; now approaching 1.5 million registered travelers and travel agents, as well as our growing network of travel partner sites.”



Emanuele Natella, President of the Volalto Group, said he is looking forward to working with RENTalo.com.



"Rentalo.com is committed to assisting professional vacation rental managers increase their bookings and online exposure by providing a safe and easy to use portal for travelers searching the web," said Mr. Natella "We are excited for the opportunity to provide the best possible experience to travelers visiting our destination, and through these partnerships we reaffirm our commitment to maximizing gross rentals to our property owners."



About the Volalto Group Vacation Rentals

Embodying hospitality as the quintessence of the company's structure, Volalto was created as a premium hospitality product brand for the Dominican Republic.



The Administration & Consulting services for Hotels, Condo-Hotels and Condominiums aim for each property to reach a high level of consistence services. Their proven methods have increased income to property owners through their advanced technological distribution system and offer an exceptional value to vacation rental customers seeking vacations in non-crowded ambiances, where space and peace is a must, and where good service and personal attention becomes a norm. http://www.volalto.com/ (phone# 1 829 213 1201)



About RENTalo.com

More than 5 million travelers have successfully booked vacation homes, hotel rooms, bed breakfasts via Rentalo. Its broad inventory of short term accommodations include vacation houses, cabins, vacation condos, villas, holiday apartments as well as standard and boutique hotels, and unique bed and breakfast inns". To learn more about RENTalo.com, you should call (877)710-5914 or visit http://rentalo.com.



For Media Contact:

RENTalo.com

Attention: George Lauzardo

6175 NW 153 ST, Suite 204

Miami, Florida 33014

Phone: (305) 558-5577

Fax: (305)357-3259

Email: g.lauzardo@rentalo.com

Website: http://rentalo.com

Youtube: http://youtu.be/_EzfSG-VoT4