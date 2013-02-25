Rentals Croatia Are Promising to Deliver on All of Holiday Accommodation Requirements

Ljubljana, Croatia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- With the influx of tourists to Croatia in recent times begs the question as to whether this holiday destination has the capacity to comfortably accommodate their large numbers. Location Croatie affirms that it not only has the accommodation facilities to cater for these large numbers, but also offers a variety of apartments and guest houses for rent at very competitive prices.



Patrick and Vera, the proprietors of Rentals Croatia whose location is in Crikvenica, reveal that the place has always been known for its great entertainment and beautiful beaches and it was only logical the settlement on the coast grew, beginning with trading ports, then fishermen villages and finally tourist resorts such as the Rentals Croatia.



About Location Croatie

Voyage Croatie is quite popular with the tourists, both in winter and summer because of its great Mediterranean climate and its clean sea. All this factored in makes Rentals Croatia a well known health resort with tourists visiting the resort all year round. They charge £200 per week for two people for an apartment or a guest house at the resort.



They guarantee that the conviviality, beauty and authenticity awaiting you at Crikvencia will blow you away, not mention that your holiday will be an opportunity to sample the return of the taste and well being recipe in a country that has never lost its authenticity.



They are urging tourists to come and realize their dream holiday from the sunny island experience to the beach and to find serenity from the mountain heights just a few kilometers away, breathing deeply the fresh mountain air in the fragrant forests sharing the company of bears, wolves, and eagles.



They say staying at the resort gives you the chance to discover the neighboring regions of Gorski Kotar and Kvarner, which are very different yet so close to each other. You are welcomed to the Villa in Crikvenica, a small attractive town quite famous with a rich history surrounded by other towns, also famous in their own respects, such as Jadranovo, Dramalj, and Selce.



Should you choose to spend your holiday in Location Croatie, you will enjoy summers with long sunny days on the beach lying under the shades of sweet smelling pine trees. You will also be able to explore the attractive Vindol valley making excursions to learn more about the traditions and customs of the place.



Interested folks may visit their website at http://www.locationcroatie.eu/



Contact

Daniel Vanhoutte

Collegium Mondial Travel d.o.o. Travel agency

Šmartinska

152, BTC-Hala 2

1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia

collegium@croatiaspringbreak.com