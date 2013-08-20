Rentals Gone Wild Expands to Atlanta Market

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Rentals Gone Wild's tremendous success with relocation service in DC has opened the door to the Atlanta market. "We are beyond excited to impress Atlanta renters with the type of dedicated, personalized locator experience we offer," explains Blake Van Leer, Marketing Director and Managing Member of Rentals Gone Wild.



Recent data by CBRE Inc.'s Economic Advisors in the Atlanta Business Chronicle forecasts annual revenue growth in Atlanta to exceed 5 percent. "Atlanta job growth will outpace the nation this year" reports Marcus & Millichap as major corporations like State Farm, GM and Ernst & Young invest in the area creating thousands of new jobs. Atlanta will need to accommodate those relocating to the area for new employment opportunities as well as local residents forming new households by increasing rental availability.



"Atlanta's rental market is growing so rapidly due to corporate relocations and expansions. We've been looking to add a new region to our portfolio and this location just makes perfect sense," states Blake Van Leer. "Vast employment and revenue growth will create a booming housing demand in this region for at least the next 5 years. Atlanta Renters will appreciate a free service to assist them in making this moving process a lot easier."



To officially kick off their Atlanta expansion, Rentals Gone Wild attended this year's Atlanta Apartment Association's Beat the Odds tradeshow. They featured an eye catching 007-theme showcasing their "Bond" approved rentals and hostesses who "served" company literature.



About Rentals Gone Wild

Rentals Gone Wild enjoys playing off their name by bringing some fun into the stressful moving industry. This company will certainly add some flair to this market, but the service being offered is what's really intriguing. Rentals Gone Wild acts as a match making service for renters and apartments. Instead of just surfing the internet alone, renters can contact this company and have a rental "concierge" find it for them. Since apartment communities provide Rentals Gone Wild with their current specials, the concierge will provide the renter a list of the best "matched" deals based on their specified criteria. The concierge is available to answer questions, schedule appointments and accommodate whatever additional request that ensures the moving experience goes smoothly.



This personalized service is 100% free, and even wilder, they actually pay the renter if they lease one of the apartment matches! Going even a step further, they provide access to moving discounts and resources, such as truck rentals, movers, boxes, neighborhood statistics, utility info and much more.



Atlanta, you may be growing fast, but it looks like Rentals Gone Wild has the moving part covered.



For more information, visit: http://www.rentalsgonewild.com/