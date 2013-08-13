Rentals Gone Wild the DC Apartment Locator Continues to Grow with Demand for DC Apartments

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Washington DC's apartment market continues to grow rapidly and competition for premium properties is at an all time high. Individuals new to the area or those changing jobs often find themselves in need of a change of apartment space, and now finding the ideal location is easier than ever. Rentals Gone Wild is trying to help make renters’ lives easier by creating an online apartment locator that easily shows renters the best available apartments in the area.



Since launching in 2009, Rentals Gone Wild has established itself as an alternative to craigslist and typical apartment listing websites for DC renters. The company recently published on their blog that the rental market is approaching a swift upturn as prices to buy remain high. On top of this, their staff recently posted, "Federal procurements in the DC area have increased by 182% from 2000 to 2010. DC is showing no signs of slowing down and Developers are arriving in droves."



The company already offers one of the most complete agency services available, around from eight in the morning to eight at night clients will receive a personal “rental concierge” to locate deals within the scope of their inventory. The concierge will schedule tours, prepare the leasing agents to accommodate specific requests, and even send a cash reward to the new address as a “Welcome Home” gift as a result of exclusive rebates.



This process has now also become virtual thanks to the new Online DC Apartment Locator that performs the initial search, query and shortlist functions for clients to create their own ideal inventory.



A spokesperson for Rentals Gone Wild explained, “We provide a great deal for renters, but that is in order to ensure that property management companies benefit too, as they only compensate Rentals Gone Wild for generated leases. So, apartment communities get Rentals Gone Wild to market their best specials to deal-seeking renters. In this way the DC apartment finder is a win for both sides, with a priority on easy usability through every step of the process, on both sides of the fence. It’s this win, win strategy that sees our business continue to prosper.”



About Rentals Gone Wild

Rentals Gone Wild is a 100% free, personalized apartment locator. Not only will they help renters for free, they will also pay them up to $200 in rebates. The company is a full spectrum performance based marketing company for property managers and landlords with a focus on getting the best tenants into homes and apartments. For more information, please visit: http://www.rentalsgonewild.com/