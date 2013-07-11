RentalSite.com, Leading Directory of Equipment Rental Providers, Announces Launch of New and Improved Website

Laguna Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- RentalSite has launched its new and enhanced Directory of Equipment Rental providers at www.RentalSite.com. The redesign better assists Rental Customers in locating rentals near them from Rental Companies listed in the nationwide Rental Equipment Directory.



RentalSite.com serves many types of customers including contractors, businesses, industrial plants, municipalities and consumers. The Directory is available free to Rental Customers who may request a quote or directly contact a chosen Rental Company to arrange rentals.



The online Rental Directory has been redesigned to improve the Rental customer’s experience in finding and securing rental services. RentalSite.com significantly expanded the rental categories and rental items in the Directory to include services and products for rent from Rental Companies in construction rentals, commercial rentals, party rentals, event rentals, business rentals, consumer rentals, and maintenance rentals including tool rentals.



Navigation through the Directory has been simplified by adding rental item keyword search and business keyword search functions. Visitors can search for rentals by business name, rental category, rental item, popular rentals or related rentals; saving their search results and favorite Rental Companies for future use.



RentalSite.com is the premier rental company directory, in operation since 2001, connecting potential rental customers with leading rental companies throughout the US and Canada.



About RentalSite LLC

Founded in 1999, RentalSite LLC manages RentalSite.com, the premier directory of rental providers, intended to serve customers and deliver leads to equipment rental companies. With its network of rental specific websites including www.equipmentrental.com, www.specialeventsite.com, www.liftrentals.com, www.generatorrentals.com, www.restroomrentals.com, www.pumprentals.com, www.tradeshowrentals.com, and others, it is an easy-to-use and comprehensive tool for people to find and rent the items they want quickly online. EquipmentRental.com, an equipment rental quote service, is the newest addition to the RentalSite family that matches people with companies for construction, commercial, event and maintenance rentals. For more information, visit: RentalsSite.com or read more about joining the network at http://www.rentalsite.net.



