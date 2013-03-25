Plans to Move West End Lane Post Office Welcomed by Greenstone

St Johns Wood, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Greenstone, which specialises in renting in West Hampstead, welcomes discussions to move the West End Lane post office, which has been ear-marked for closure, to St James’ Church.



Greenstone, which also specialises in renting in St John’s Wood, believes that it is a great initiative from Father Andrew Cain who has offered the use of his 19th Century Church.



The announcement last November that the West End Post Office could close within eight months shocked residents and other local users of the well-known post office.



There will now be a special consultation period which will invite the views of residents and if the plans were approved, the relocation of the post office to the church, which has been on Sherriff Road for 125 years, could be completed by September. The post office would not stand alone though, with plans for a cafe to be opened at the same time.



The new post office would be a fully working establishment and opening hours would be extended by an extra eight hours. The church has already raised £140,000 towards the work for the new project, but still requires another £70,000.



Mr Lewis Green, a director of Greenstone which specialises in renting in Hampstead, said: “It’s great to see initiatives like this. Post Offices are an essential part of a happy community and their closure throughout many parts of London is very sad. But when you hear of an initiative like this, which will help all residents, not just the elderly and vulnerable, it is very heart-warming. “St James’ Church will be a great location for both the post office and the new cafe.”



