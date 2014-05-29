Fast Market Research recommends "Renting of Land Transport Equipment in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Market sees 3% CAGR over 2007-2012 to reach SR2.1 billion in the latter year. Demand quite seasonal, with rental activities increasing significantly during religious celebrations. Value of services provided by foreign entities represents 44% of market value in 2012. Industry concentrated, with five largest companies generating nearly half of total production. Industry predicted to see 5% CAGR over forecast period, mostly due to rising disposable incomes and growing popularity of travel during religious holidays.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Renting of Land Transport Equipment in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 7111. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Renting of Land Transport Equipment in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 7111 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Other Land Transport Equipment Rental, Renting of Automobiles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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