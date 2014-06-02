New Transportation research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Saudi Arabia's water transport equipment rental market sees 7% CAGR over 2007-2012. Households account for 59% of market in 2012. Industry fragmented, based on small companies providing services locally. Industry is highly profitable, thus encouraging start-ups in the field. Saudi Arabia's water transport rental industry expected to sees similar growth levels over 2013-2018.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Renting of Water Transport Equipment in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 7112. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Renting of Water Transport Equipment in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 7112 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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