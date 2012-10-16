Rents Continue to Rise as Gatwick Airport Expands

Crawley, West Sussex -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Across the UK rents continue to rise as potential house buyers struggle to raise the larger deposits currently required by lenders for mortgages. This coupled with rents rising to record levels and pay increases below the rate of inflation means that saving a deposit is even harder.



In the towns around Gatwick Airport rents have risen even faster as Ivy Bidco Limited push forward with their development plans for increasing passenger numbers through the airport. This has created many new jobs for the local area as many airlines have returned and new airlines have also started using the airport. The creation of new jobs has meant an influx of potential tenants moving to the area looking for property to rent in Horley and Crawley as well as surrounding towns that are a little further away like Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill.



The rising rents have not gone unnoticed by the canny buy to let investor who is looking to benefit from high rents and low property prices. With numerous properties for sale in Horley and Crawley investors are able to review the market to see which properties are achieving the highest rents and invest accordingly. Often the investment buyers are not looking at just the rental yields as they are looking at the bigger picture of the future developments of the towns. This has meant that many have opted for freehold houses for sale in Horley as they look to try and hold larger future developments to ransom by strategically buying a property that may prevent access to established roads. Depending on the need of the developer properties can often exchange at 25-50% above current market valuations for the right properties. In some extreme circumstances prices can be even much higher.



