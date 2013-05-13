Rentzio Offers Efficient Platform for Vacation Rentals

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Rentzio offers travelers and owners the premier vacation rentals platform on the Internet. Features of this platform allow travelers to find the ideal vacation rental at the right price. Owners are provided an online forum to market their property in an efficient and effective way.



The Internet is full of travel related information and vacation offers. Sifting through this universe of information can take hours and is inefficient. The Rentzio platform is ideal because waste is removed from the vacation rentals search for all stakeholders. The Rentzio platform drives efficiency, enhances cost savings for travelers and increases revenue streams for owners.



Searching for vacation rentals is free and the process is easy. Simply start by selecting a unit type or geographical area. Then input parameters such as city, zip code and search radius. Ultimately a list of ideal vacation rentals is provided to travelers based on their search criteria. The result of the process provides a wide selection of rental properties for travelers to browse through and choose from.



Rentzio provides travelers with information outlining vacation rental properties. The platform is an excellent resource for travelers to learn about properties that will fit their needs. Detailed information is provided on accommodations and lodging. Photos are provided to give travelers insight into the condition and quality of owner properties. The resources available enhance the search process (trailers for rent)



Travelers can also search for other vacation rental properties besides accommodations. Rentzio lets travelers search for motorcycles, ATV’s, bikes and trailers among other rentals. Search vacation rentals by owner or by additional criteria to find the ideal rental property. The Rentzio platform provides owners the optimal marketplace and forum for a wide variety of vacation rental property.



