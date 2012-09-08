Repair Sharks Marks 6th Anniversary, Reaches Landmark of 20, 000 Apple Product Repairs

Great Neck, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2012 -- Technical startup Repair Sharks LLC celebrated its sixth anniversary this week. The company also reached a 20,000 Apple product repair landmark. The company is now looking forward to providing iPhone 5 repair services once the much awaited product is released.



To celebrate the occasion the company has announced a 60 day warranty on all iPod, iPhone, iPad, iTouch, Android, and Xbox 360 repairs as policy. The company has also announced some much awaited services for other products ranging from walk in service to service through mail. Talking to media on this occasion media spokesperson of the company, Mr. Michael Schutzman said "Long island iPhone repair service is a very competitive market. 6 years ago when we started in this segment and this niche market we were a pretty small shop and one of the few available in the country. Now with the tradition of fast, reliable, and honest repair service for all generations of Apple products we have become one of the front-runners in the segment all across US. "



When asked about the services they offer and how they differ from the service offered by their competitors he replied “At Repair Sharks we offer basic solutions like battery replacement, installation of new iPhone glass screens, touch panels, and LCD's to relatively complex hardware solutions. We offer full color conversions for the iPhone 4 and 4s. We also specialize in areas such as water damage repair for all Apple products and most of the other smart phones and media players.” He added" Customer satisfaction, honesty, and business integrity are our number one priorities at Repair Sharks. With our specialized process we ensure it through quick estimates, turnaround times, and post-repair warranty protection.” This specialization has primarily leapfrogged us ahead of the competition in Long island iPad repair services, agree market analysts.



When asked how one can contact them for service he said "We have a carry-in service center for local customers and national and global customers can mail their devices to us through various hassle free shipping options we offer, we will diagnose the problem and give them a quote in 1-2 business days." As a new business model for local Long Island including Westbury iPhone repair services the company has taken a unconventional approach by offering various repair, self-replacement parts, manuals, and self-repair videos to entice the new generation of DIY enthusiasts. Repair Sharks Youtube channel has over 500k views since the release of its first video and maintains an active user base on Facebook and Twitter as well. Mr. Schutzman says “we really enjoy engaging with our customers and the feedback we get from them helps us improve our processes. We have tried to become thought leaders in this industry since we started, not just become another local repair center.”



When asked about to quote on changing trends Mr. Schutzman replied “iPhone repair services are an extremely competitive business and we are willing to provide services the customer demands be it in-house repair or DIY assistance." The company foresees a 30% increase in revenue via DIY services and walk-in repairs over the next year.



About Repair Sharks LLC

Technical services company, Repair Sharks LLC operates from Great Neck, New York. The company has been in the iPod, iPhone, and iPad repair business for six years and provides services for all generations of Apple products and other latest Smart-phones. Since starting in the Long Island repair market the company has since expanded operations across US.



If you’d like more information about iPhone, iPod, or iPad repair or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of Repair Sharks LLC, please contact Mr. Michael Schutzman via email at michael@repairsharks.com.