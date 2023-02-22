Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Investor Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2023 -- An investigation shares over potential securities laws violations by Repare Therapeutics Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Repare Therapeutics Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Montreal, Canada based Repare Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States.



On or around June 18, 2020, Repare Therapeutics Inc. conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 11 million shares of common stock priced at $20.00 per share.



On February 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung downgraded Repare Therapeutics Inc. to Equal Weight from Overweight. Hung cited concerns over an upcoming Phase 1 readout for the Company's PKMYT1 inhibitor RP-6306, noting that "PKMYT1 is a novel target" and opining that initial Phase 1 data for RP-6306 will focus on Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and proving target inhibition.



Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) declined to as low as $11.33 per share on February 13, 2023.



Those who purchased shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.