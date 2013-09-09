Repeat Business Solutions Offers New Niche Service

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- If you are a small business owner in Toronto, you need a website that is vibrant, attractive and informative for your customers. However as we all know it’s not enough to just build a website these days if you want to make the best of it. You need to manage the website in order to build it up in authority and drive targeted traffic to it. This takes a lot of work and time, and frankly speaking most small business owners just don’t have the time to do this.



This is where Repeat Business Solutions (RBS) comes in and saves the day. Owner and operator of RBS, Arshish Bhathena says, “this is a niche service that not all business owners will go for, but those that do, reap tremendous benefits of a professional web manager. When all the hard work is done the right way, the businesses are getting recognized online for it.” He further recommends that business owners leave the strategic search engine optimization to professionals, “It is essential, especially if you have a brand new site that SEO is done correctly, and with several factors to consider I wouldn’t risk it through trial and error. Most small business owners are not aware of the intricacies of SEO and online marketing.”



Having a dedicated website manager for your business today is priceless. “In today’s market an average salary for a website manager is upwards of $78K per year. Sure if you are a large corporation it’s essential to have one. But as a small business you just cannot afford it”, says Bhathena. Repeat Business Solutions offers up partial and full website management services to clients who need this service with costs starting at only $450/ month, making this the most valuable proposition to small business owners who need an online presence desperately and are on a budget to get it. For more information on hiring a professional website manager contact Repeat Business Solutions at:



1492 Midland Ave,

Toronto

1-855-839-8727

mailto:info@repeatbusinesssolutions.com



To learn more visit http://repeatbusinesssolutions.com



About Repeat Business Solutions

Repeat Business Solutions offer tailored solutions to small businesses to enhance their web presence by offering full and partial web management services.



Media Contact: RBS

Email: info@repeatbusinesssolutions.com