Repeat Business Solutions Provides Mobile Marketing for Small Businesses

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- It is a known fact that millions of text messages are opened in just a span of 10 minutes from the point at which they are received on a mobile phone. Try to image sending out special coupons through text messages and in no time receive a flood of orders from interested consumers. Today, text messaging is considered as the ideal form of mobile communication utilized in several countries all over the world. Even though tools such as IM, mobile email and MMS are commonly used, text messaging is expected to increase in use in the following years.



By choosing Repeat Business Solutions for text message marketing, it will provide small scale businesses with a number of benefits that will surely propel them to success. The best part is that small businesses can easily generate leads by utilizing the text message marketing by Repeat Business Solutions. Additionally, businesses can repeat business easily. It provides business owners the chance to engage all clients on a regular basis as well as keep them coming back for more at a minimal cost. Of course, with the uniquecall-to-subscribe feature, all clients can be instantly subscribed to the list utilizing any form of advertising by simply getting in touch with the automated phone number. It is considered as a ground-breaking technology that every business should use. Lastly, it will also include the sending of mobile coupons which can make text message marketing even more successful.



Based on consumer research, it was discovered that mobile advertising was noticeable and many consumers have demonstrated an increased rate of response unlike with other modes of advertisement. Consumers who responded to the mobile advertisements were likely to purchase the products or services being offered. The benefits offered with text message marketing services by Repeat Business Solutions, make it an essential marketing tool that both small and large scale businesses should invest in.



Due to the increasing use of smartphones and the importance emphasized by many individuals on their mobile phones, it is no longer a surprise that text message marketing is making its mark as a successful marketing option. It is no longer a fad or a new marketing approach; it is now a widespread trend that is constantly becoming bigger in scale and coverage.



For more information regarding the text messaging marketing and other mobile services by Repeat Business Solutions, simply visit the site – http://www.repeatbusinesssolutions.com.



Phone 18558398727

City/Town Scarborough

State/Province Ontario

Country Canada