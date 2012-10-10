RePin Masterbatches Announced the World Compounder of the Month by Compounding World AMI Plastics

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- RePin Masterbatches, India’s leading manufacturer of eco-smart plastic masterbatches, has been declared the World Compounder of the month by Compounding World AMI Plastics. They specialize in white, black, color and additive masterbatch using a wide variety of polymers including styrenics (HIPS, ABS, SAN), polyolefins (LDE, LLDPE, HDPE, PP) and engineering plastics(PC, PBT, PU PPU, PA).



RePin Masterbatches is India’s fastest growing manufacturer of innovative masterbatches. Certified and verified by Dun& Bradstreet-world’s leading providers of global business information-their authenticated factories are located in the heart of the capital city of India, New Delhi and neighboring regions with fast access to transport network, shipping ports and raw materials. Their machines ensure the correct combination of raw material and hardware to produce a masterbatch exactly meeting the customer’s needs. The RePin product brand is internationally recognized for its ground breaking, multi technology systems and process solutions for manufacturing masterbatches.



RePin’s particular strength lies in color, PET and additive masterbatches which include UV, anti-static, anti-block, anti-oxidant, flame-retardant and processing aid masterbatches to name a few. They manufacture a wide range of color masterbatches and additive masterbatches. The spectrums of Color Masterbatches they develop cover a variety of applications across industries.



RePin Industries is a family-run business established some 30 years ago and has its head office in New Delhi. The company produces tailor-made masterbatch which is then sold under the RePin brand within the local markets as well as delivered to clients in the Middle East, Africa, Western and Eastern Europe, CIS countries and South and Central America. The company expects to expand further into the global markets via its agents, partners and a direct sales network. The exhibition K 2012 in Dusseldorf will be one of the events where RPI will seek future growth opportunities for its business. To learn more visit http://www.plasticmasterbatches.com/