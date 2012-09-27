Replacement Battery Specialists Battery2U Launches Updated Website

Liverpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- Featuring the widest selection of batteries at the lowest prices, replacement battery specialists Battery2U recently launched a new and improved website featuring a more user-friendly format. The company’s upgraded site incorporates a new navigational structure to allow customers to quickly and easily locate the products they require.



Batteries play a vital role in the operation of a number of vehicles, from cars and golf carts to motorcycles and boats. So when a battery dies, it is imperative to be able to find its replacement in a hurry.



With more than 40 years of experience in the automotive battery industry, Battery2U specialises in a large variety of batteries, including car batteries, mobility batteries, marine batteries, van batteries, leisure batteries, HGV batteries, motorcycle batteries and semi-traction batteries.



Customers visiting the newly updated Battery2U.co.uk can browse the site’s multitude of products by selecting the type of battery they are interested in purchasing or by the brand they prefer. The company features some of the most well-known and trusted battery brands on the market, including Lucas, Numax, Varta, Exide, Dynamic and more. Customers can also view Japanese car batteries, American type car batteries and others.



In addition to featuring the highest quality vehicle batteries, the company also offers extremely competitive pricing.



According to Battery2U, “We supply only the best quality branded batteries, therefore you know you are getting a top quality car battery at the very best of prices. We deal directly with all the major battery manufacturers so you get the best deal possible.”



Adding to their many benefits, all of the car batteries offered on Battery2U.co.uk come with warranties ranging from two to five years.



The company also features a wide range of chargers, including car chargers, golf chargers, marine chargers, leisure chargers, mobility chargers, CTEK chargers and Numax chargers.



Located in Liverpool, Battery2U offers next day delivery service on car batteries to all UK mainland addresses and provides free delivery to UK customers who order before 4 p.m.



While the company features a large selection of batteries on their site, the specialists at Battery2U can help customers in need of something not listed locate the product they need.



For more information or to peruse the site’s extensive range of batteries, visit http://www.battery2u.co.uk/



About Battery2U

With more than 40 years of experience in the automotive battery industry, Battery2U is a replacement vehicle battery specialist. The company features the largest selection of automotive batteries at the lowest prices, from car batteries and marine batteries to leisure batteries and motorcycle batteries.