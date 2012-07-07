Solon, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2012 -- Empire Window Company, a leading NE Ohio supplier and installer of replacement windows can help CEI customers save $50.00 per window on the purchase of new windows. This is an exceptional limited time offer. The rebate program will end when program funding has been exhausted or no later than December 31, 2012.



As a CEI qualified window contractor, Empire Window Company can facilitate the rebate process. For additional rebate information, contact us directly by phone 440.232.1550 or by email info@empirewindowcompany.com