Replay the Contents of QuickBooks' Transactional Log File (TLG) and Recover All Missing Data, Learn How with E-Tech's Data Recover Solutions

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2020 -- The TLG or Transaction Log File contains various pieces of data concerning your QuickBooks file. The TLG file increases as you enter transactions. A backup done in single-user mode would enable, QuickBooks to use the information in the TLG file for error recovery and also minimizes the TLG file size.



This log file can also be used together with a QuickBooks backup file (.qbb) to recover data from a damaged company file. "In most cases, the TLG may not really be a priority, but it is very important to maintain the log in case your company file is erased." John Rocha, Technical Services Manager said.



Everytime you successfully complete a manual backup in QuickBooks or restore a company file, the transaction log file is reset. "Because the transaction log file is only reset under these circumstances, it tends to grow large in size, sometimes even larger than the QuickBooks company file itself. A very large transaction log file will have an adverse effect on QuickBooks' performance, which is why it is important to initiate a reset of the transaction log file," Rocha said.



Additionally, if QuickBooks loses connection to the company file for any reason, the TLG file automatically corrects the data file as much as possible.This is a highly useful method to use when your file becomes irreparable due to data corruption.



The actual QuickBooks company file is of type "QBW". If you find that your .QBW file is missing or deleted, or if you find that it was accidentally moved to the recycle bin, E-Tech offers a service that can do a full recovery by restoring the .TLG file into an older backup.



For more information on this service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-tlg-data-recovery-service/



