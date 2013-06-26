ReplicateMinistries.org Releases Guide Explaining How to Make Disciples

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Without followers, religions will inevitably die out. For that reason, devout Christians around the world seek to spread their faith by converting the people around them into Christians. However, instead of simply turning an individual into a follower of Christianity, truly devout Christians work to make that individual into a disciple.



A website called ReplicateMinistries.org aims to teach visitors exactly how to turn individuals into disciples. At the ReplicateMinistries.org website, visitors will discover why ‘discipleship’ is so important for spreading Christianity around the world. The website explains the advantages of discipleship before telling visitors exactly how to disciple others.



ReplicateMinistries.org reinforces the importance of discipleship by quoting bible verses. Specifically, the word ‘disciple’ is mentioned a total of 269 times in the New Testament while the word ‘Christian’ is mentioned only three times. In other words, creating disciples is more important than simply creating Christians.



A spokesperson for ReplicateMinistries.org explains why creating disciples is worthwhile:



“Creating a disciple involves equipping, training, and investing in believers. Instead of simply giving a non-believer the tools needed to believe and then walking away, the individual invests time and effort in order to create a disciple. That disciple then goes out and spreads Christianity to the world.”



The ReplicateMinistries.org website recommends converting disciples in groups of three to five as opposed to one-on-one relationships. While one-on-one ‘D-Group’ meetings may seem like a good idea, they tend to be less successful than groups of between three to five people. Jesus himself utilized the group model when creating disciples, and today, Christianity has more followers than any other religion in the world.



ReplicateMinistries.org also explains that there are certain types of disciples that are more prized than others. As the website’s spokesperson explains, believers should aim to foster three disciple relationships in their life:



“We encourage visitors to build relationships with three types of disciples, including a Paul, a Barnabas, and a Timothy. A Paul disciple is an older and wiser believer from whom anyone can learn. A Barnabas is a friend who teaches, encourages, and holds people accountable. And a Timothy is a young believer in whom the individual is investing.”



Those searching the internet using terms like “how do I make disciples” or “what is discipleship?” will find all the information they need at the ReplicateMinistries.org website. The website also features a mailing list form where visitors can submit their email address in order to get a copy of a free eBook.



About ReplicateMinistries.org

ReplicateMinistries.org is a Christian website devoted to teaching visitors how to turn Christian followers into Christian disciples in order to spread Christianity. The website includes instructional YouTube videos as well as detailed explanations of the process of discipleship. For more information, please visit: http://www.replicateministries.org