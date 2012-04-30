Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Investor Alert: Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in NASDAQ:RGEN shares over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Repligen Corporation in connection with certain statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about Repligen’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Repligen Corp reported that its Total Revenue rose from $20.97million for a 12months period ending on March 31, 2010 to $27.29million for the 12months period ending on March 31, 2011 and its Net Loss decreased over the respective time periods from $4.06million to $0.04million.



Shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) rose from as low as $3.11 on October 3, 2011 to as high as $7.26 per share on April 25, 2012.



On April 25, 2012 Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) announced positive results from a Phase 1 study to evaluate the pharmacokinetic (PK) and safety profile of RG3039, a novel small molecule drug candidate for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).



However, then on April 26, 2012, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) announced that the FDA notified Repligen Corporation that the FDA Advisory Committee meeting previously scheduled for May 31 to review RG1068 for pancreatic imaging has been cancelled by the FDA. Repligen Corporation said it expects to receive a Complete Response letter on the previously announced June 21 PDUFA date requesting additional clinical trial data to support the New Drug Application



Shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) dropped from over $7 on April 25, 2012 to as low as $4.05 per share during April 26, 2012 and closed on Friday, April 27, 2012 at $4.50 per share



