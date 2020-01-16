Report Explores the Global Catheter Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- The latest report on "Catheter Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024." The global catheter market was USD 8.1 billion in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 55.5 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle Encouraged Diseases Such as Obesity and Diabetes are the Key Factor Driving the Grow of this Market



Thin tubes made of medical grade material such as silicon rubber, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), plastic, and nylon, which are implanted in the patient's body for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes are known as a catheter. Catheterization is a main co-procedure accomplished with varied other medical procedures such as angioplasty, cardiac electrophysiology, and neurosurgery, wherein catheters are used. Growing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures, rising geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of lifestyle encouraged diseases such as obesity and diabetes are the key factor driving the growth of this market.



In addition, increasing investments in the healthcare industry by key market players and increasing government and private sector investments are encouraging the growth of the diagnostic catheters market. Nevertheless, catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI) are increasing with healthcare infection and are expected to hinder the growth of the catheter market. Government initiatives in emerging markets and economic development in emerging markets of Asia, Latin America and Africa to increase the healthcare expenditure is likely to provide opportunities to the market.



Catheter Industry: Segmentation



The report on the global catheter market covers segments such as product type and end-user. On the basis of product type, the global catheter market is categorized into cardiovascular, intravenous, urology, neurovascular and others. The cardiovascular segment is further segmented into PTCA balloon catheters, PTA balloon catheters, IVUS catheters, electrophysiology catheters, and others. The angiography catheters, guiding catheters and pulmonary artery catheters are included in other segments of cardiovascular catheters. The intravenous catheters segment is segmented into midline peripheral catheters, peripheral catheters, and central venous catheters. The urology catheter segment is further segmented into Foley catheters, intermittent catheters, hemodialysis catheters, peritoneal catheters, and external catheters. On the basis of end-user, the global catheter market is categorized into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, dialysis centers, and others.



Catheter Market: Competitive Landscape



The report provides profiles of the companies in the global catheter market such as Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc, C. R. Bard, Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated and Cardinal Health, Inc.



