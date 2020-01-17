Report Explores the Global Egg Protein Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on the "Egg Protein Market (Type - Whole Egg Powder, Egg White Powder, and Egg Yolk Powder; End-use - Protein and Nutritional Bars, Bakery and Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals, Meat Analogs, Dairy and Deserts, Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Other End-use): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The report provides in-depth information about the egg protein market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Rising Demand for Egg Protein from Various End-use Industries Propels the Egg Protein Market Growth



Increasing Awareness Among Consumers About Nutritional Food Drives the Growth of the Egg Protein Industry



The increasing awareness among consumers about nutritional food drives the growth of the egg protein market. The growing number of sports activities and surge in demand for performance nutrition and beverages contribute to the growth of the egg protein market. Egg protein is rich in content of dense nutrients such as riboflavin, vitamin B, B12, B6, folate that are essential for the human body. The growing number of health-conscious people globally stimulates the growth of the egg protein market. The rising importance of egg protein in nutrition and weight management promotes the growth of the egg protein market. The surge in the adoption of egg protein by the food and beverage industry drives the growth of the egg protein market.



Furthermore, increasing disposable income and changing the lifestyle of consumers boost the growth of the egg protein market. On the flip side, the easy availability of alternative protein sources in place of egg protein hampers the growth of the egg protein market. Moreover, new product launches in the egg protein market with various flavours such as vanilla, chocolate, and others create several opportunities for the growth of the egg protein market.



Egg White Powder Sub-segment is Expected to Hold the Dominant Share in the Type Segment of the Egg Protein Market



The global egg protein market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use. Based on type, the egg protein market is divided into whole egg powder, egg white powder, and egg yolk powder. Egg white powder sub-segment is expected to hold the dominant share in the type segment of the egg protein market. The application segment includes protein and nutritional bars, bakery and confectionery, breakfast cereals, meat analogs, dairy and desserts, sports nutrition, infant nutrition, and other end-uses.



North America is Expected to Hold a Premium Share in the Global Egg Protein Market



Geographically, the global egg protein market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a premium share in the global egg protein market. The rising adoption of a healthy and active lifestyle in North America drives the growth of the egg protein market in North America. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the global egg protein market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rapid urbanization, increasing the disposable income of consumers, and focus on active lifestyles in the Asia-Pacific region stimulate the growth of the egg protein market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe is growing in the global egg protein market.



Egg Protein Market: Competitive Landscape



The leading players in the global egg protein market are Kewpie Corporation, Cargill Inc, Davisco Foods International Inc., Sanovo Technology Group, Interovo Egg Group BV, Eierhandel Wulro BV, Igreca SAS, Adriaan Goede BV, Rembrandt Enterprises Inc, Rose Acre Farms Inc., and other companies. Companies operating in the global egg protein market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations that expand their market growth.



