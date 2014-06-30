Report: Global E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Is Expected to Reach USD 18,268.3 Million in 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- This report is an effort to identify certain factors, which will turn out to be the major driving forces behind the global and China e-waste recycling and reuse services market in the next few years. The report also provides in depth analysis of the e-waste recycling and reuse services industry, the prevalent market trends, the industry drivers and restraints, thus providing for better understanding of the market structure. The reports has segregated the e-waste recycling and reuse industry in terms of the source of e-waste production, the methods of disposal, and major geographical markets. We have used a combination of primary and secondary research to arrive at the market estimates, market shares and trends. We have adopted bottom up model to derive market size of the global and China e-waste recycle and reuse services market and further validated numbers with the key market participants and C-level executives.



This report highlights the industry with the following points:



Definition, estimates and forecast of the global and China e-waste recycle and reuse services market from 2011 to 2017

Analysis of the various segments of the e-waste recycle and reuse services market with historical data and forecast

Trends and forecast for the global and Chinese market, based on segments of e-waste production and the disposal methods

Profiles of major market participants for better understanding of their contributions and future prospect

This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performances of the e-waste recycle and reuse services market and thus its segments in the global market. The research provides in-depth analysis of the various services being provided in the e-waste market, the current and projected volume produced and disposed through various methods, trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major segments of the e-waste market as per the source of e-waste generation and the disposal methods market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the e-waste recycle and reuse services market as below:



By Source



Household Appliances



Refrigeration

Consumer and Lighting Equipment

Other Household Appliances



IT and Telecommunications Products



Computers and Computer Peripherals

Cellular Phones



Entertainment Devices



Music Systems

Televisions



Recycle and Reuse Services



Collection Services

Refurbishment and Reuse

Asset Management and Logistics

Triage and De-manufacturing

Material Processing & Recovery



By Recycled Component



Recycled Metals

Recycled Plastics

Recycled Silica

Other Recycled Components



By Geography



North America

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Asia Pacific

Latin America



The in-depth research and high level analysis will allow the e-waste recycle and reuse services providers, lawmakers, large resellers and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about the e-waste recycle and reuse services industry’s designing, marketing and growth strategies and thus gain competitive advantage.



