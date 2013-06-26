Report: Global Photonic IC Market to Grow at a CAGR of 27.7 Percent over the Period 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Global Photonic IC Market 2012-2016” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. List of Abbreviations
3. Introduction
4. Market Research Methodology
Market Research Process
Research Design
Research Methodology
5. Scope of the Report
Market Overview
Product Offerings
6. Market Landscape
6.1. Market Size and Forecast by Revenue
6.2. Five Force Analysis
To check out the table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-photonic-ic-market-2012-2016
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Photonic IC market to grow at a CAGR of 27.7 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the reducing cost of optical packages. The Global Photonic IC market has also been witnessing increased R and D spending on photonic ICs. However, the lack of proper technology standards could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
TechNavio's report, the Global Photonic IC Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Photonic IC market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The key vendors dominating this space include are Infinera Corp., Kotura Corp., Luxtera Inc., and OneChip Photonics Inc.
The other vendors mentioned in the report are Agilent Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, Cyoptics, Emcore Corp., Finisar Corp., JDS Uniphase Corp, Kaiam Corp., Neophotonics Corp., and TE Connectivity.
To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/169843
Key questions answered in this report:
What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?
What are key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?
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