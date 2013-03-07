Report: Millions Lack Life Insurance, ChooseTerm.com Helps Families Find Affordable Policies with New Online Quote Tool

Rego Park, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- According to a recent survey conducted by the Life Insurance and Market Research Association (LIMRA), 58 percent of Americans believe they need more life insurance; and worse, more than 35 million American households go without. But for those labeled as “high-risk” or hard-to-insure, an adequate, affordable life insurance policy is increasingly hard to find. ChooseTerm.com announced today the launch of its new online quote tool, designed to make the process of finding life insurance, instant, affordable and easy.



“A majority of American families either have no life insurance or need additional coverage,” says Liran Hirschkorn, Independent Insurance Broker and Founder of ChooseTerm.com. Complicating this issue, he says, is the fact that many insurance agents target the top one percent of Americans, those who already have sufficient wealth to sustain themselves in the event of an unexpected tragedy.



For millions of Americans, however, being one paycheck away from financial instability is a harsh reality. The LIMRA survey sheds even more light on this predicament, finding that 40 percent of those with children under 18 would not be able to keep up with expenses if the main breadwinner died. And, 30 percent more said they would run out of money after a few months and have trouble with household expenses.



“Our mission is to make it easy and affordable for more Americans to obtain life insurance coverage,” Hirschkorn continues.



The new ChooseTerm.com online quote tool allows insurance seekers to gain instant access to expertise that can help them find a suitable life insurance policy. In an effort to keep customer costs low, the company employs several “green” measures, including e-signatures, live chat, e-mail and telephone. “Our clients never have to leave the house to get a life insurance policy,” explains Hirschkorn. “We shop around for you from among the best life insurance companies, and make the process of finding coverage easy.”



ChooseTerm.com also specializes in high-risk life insurance policies—helping individuals who would normally get declined or pay extremely high rates get affordable coverage. Life insurance seekers can try the new ChooseTerm.com instant online quote tool on the company website (www.chooseterm.com).



