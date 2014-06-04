Report on 1,6-Hexanediol Market Expected to Reach $916.1 Million by 2019 - MarketsandMarkets

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- According to a new market research report “1,6-Hexanediol Market by Application (Polyurethanes, Coatings, Acrylates, Adhesives, Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Plasticizers, and Others) and By Geography (NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, & ROW) - Trends and Forecasts to 2019” report analyzes the global 1,6-Hexanediol market with respect to market drivers, opportunities, and trends in different regions.



Browse 81 market data tables and 29 figures spread through 202 slides and in-depth TOC on “1,6-Hexanediol Market".

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The 1,6-Hexanediol applications are significantly penetrating in their end-user industry markets. They have different characteristics as per their manufacturing and application requirements in the end products. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global market with its growing demand for 1,6-Hexanediol in different application segments, especially the polyurethanes, coatings, and acrylates. The Asia-Pacific market is estimated to show a rising growth in the next five years, with the allied industries expected to stabilize the overall business need in the respective regions.



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R&D will be a key part of the 1,6-Hexanediol market, as newer applications such as UV curable resins, epoxy resin systems, a potential nylon 6 precursor, and alkyd resins can be the vital drivers of the overall market. The manufacturing companies, research associations, and end-product manufacturers need to infuse high investments for future advancements and technology modifications of 1,6-Hexanediol to match the new demands coming from various end-user industries.



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Europe is the largest region, both in terms of volume and value, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America. India, China, Brazil, and Russia are expected to persist as successful markets. The key players in the global 1,6-Hexanediol market are BASF (Germany), Ube Industries (Japan), Lanxess (Germany), Lishui Nanming Co., Ltd. (China), Fushun Tianfu Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China), and Perstorp AB (Sweden).



The emerging South-East Asian nations that host the global events related to chemical industry would supplement the growth of 1,6-Hexanediol market. An improved growth in industrial manufacturing, local end-user production, and increasing population in emerging economies will drive the consumption of 1,6-Hexanediol. Also, the key exporters besides the players in China to these countries, mainly the important global manufacturers, such as BASF, Ube Industries, and Laxness have been expanding the capacity of 1,6-Hexanediol in the recent past. It depicts the rising demand from South-East Asia as well as China and India in the overall Asia-Pacific region.



The 1,6-Hexanediol demand, in terms of value and volume, depicts the current and future projections, according to the parallel economic and industry outlook. This analysis covers important developments, expansions, agreements, and partnerships of the leading global companies.



The global 1,6-Hexanediol market was estimated to be is $569 million in 2013, and is projected to reach $916 million by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2014 to 2019. The high demand across the industries, such as polyurethanes, coatings, and others will increase the overall 1,6-Hexanediol consumption.



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