Report on Biomass Power Generation Market in China, 2014 - 2018 : Industry Research and Development Trend Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- China Biomass Power Generation Market, 2014-2018 primarily carries on analyses of China Biomass Power Generation Industry in the following aspects: market scale, supply and demand situation, regional competitive landscape, current technologies and market segments as well as business performance of major enterprises; meanwhile it makes an analytical prediction about future biomass power generation industry, so as to offer decision-making references for investors.



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China enjoys abundant biomass energy resources. Crop straws, following coals, petroleum and natural gases, are the fourth largest resource in China. In accordance with development guideline of building up conservation-minded society, it plans to have installed capacity of biomass power generation reaching to 13 million KW and 65 billion KW/h of generating capacity.



At present, biomass power generation plants have been included in national demonstration projects. China enjoys a very good foundation to develop biomass power generation due to abundant raw materials. Now the annual production capacity of standard coals is 932 million tons, and it is expected that it will increase to 1.171 billion tons by 2030. With the issue of Renewable Energy Law and Trial Measures for Allocation of Renewable Energy Power Generation Price and Cost, biomass power generation, especially straw power generation has received much attention.



Currently China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Sinopec, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), China Oil and Food Import and Export Corporation (COFCO) and other large-scale state-owned enterprises have invested in building up plants in many provinces where are equipped with abundant biomass resources. National Bio Energy has nearly 40 biomass power generation projects which have put into operation and under construction, covering Shandong, Jiangsu, Heilongjiang, Inner Mongolia, Jiangxi and other provinces and autonomous regions with 1 million KW of installed gross capacity, and there are ten sets of 30MW units and seven sets of 12MW units putting into operation and seven sets of 12MW units are under construction.



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From 2007 to 2013, China’s installed power-generating capacity was increasing by years, from 2.2 million KW in 2007 to 9.2 million KW in 2013, with annual compound growth rate up to 26.9%.



Huidian Research predicts that with much attention paid to clean energy and participation of large-scale state-owned enterprises in China, biomass power generation industry will have a broad market prospect. Installed capacity of biomass power generation in China will reach 11.75 million KW in 2014 and 28.20 million KW by 2018, with about 24.5% of annual compound growth rate.



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