Report on Cards and Payments Industry in the Czech Republic and Portugal : Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies and Landscape

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- The Czech Republics Cards and Payments Industry:



Czech GDP contracted by -4.51% in 2009, impacting the overall banking and financial services industry. The economy recovered in 2010 and 2011, but contracted again in 2012. However, it is expected to record robust growth over the forecast period, with real GDP growth rising from 1.48% in 2014 to 2.43% in 2018. Improved economic indicators, including GDP, rising per capita income and low inflation rates, are expected to support consumer confidence and increase spending, resulting in the increased scope of card-based transactions. View Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/the-czech-republics-cards-and-payments-industry-emerging-opportunities-trends-size-drivers-strategies-products-and-competitive-landscape-report.html



Portugals Cards and Payments Industry:



Despite the European sovereign debt crisis, the Portuguese card payments channel grew both in terms of volume of cards and transaction value during the review period (2009–2013). In terms of the number of cards in circulation, the card payments channel posted a review-period compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.71%, and is expected to record a forecast-period (2014–2018) CAGR of 3.95%. The forecast-period growth is anticipated to be driven by the prepaid cards category.



In terms of transaction value, the card payments channel posted a review-period CAGR of 4.02%, rising from EUR71.5 billion (US$99.4 billion) in 2009 to EUR83.8 billion (US$111.1 billion) in 2013. The channel is expected to post a forecast-period CAGR of 1.53%, increasing from EUR84.5 billion (US$114.0 billion) in 2014 to EUR89.8 billion (US$126.5 billion) in 2018. View Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/portugals-cards-and-payments-industry-emerging-opportunities-trends-size-drivers-strategies-products-and-competitive-landscape-report.html



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