Report on China ITO Sputtering Targets Industry, 2013-2016: Global Market Research and Forecast by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Currently, global ITO sputtering targets are almost monopolized by a small minority of enterprises such as JX Nippon Mining & Metals, Mitsui Mining, Tosoh, Samsung, Heraeus and Umicore, in which Japanese and Korean companies account for nearly 80% of the market share. For lack of core technology, Chinese ITO sputtering target enterprises are still small in production scale, and basically in trial production or small batch production.



View Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-and-china-ito-sputtering-targets-industry-report-2013-2016-report.html



ITO (indium tin oxide) sputtering targets are one of the core and critical materials in electronic information area, mainly for the manufacture of flat panel liquid crystal displays, touch panel, thin film transistors, solar cells, transparent electrodes and multifunction glass.



Global ITO sputtering target demand mainly comes from Japan, South Korea, mainland China and other Asian countries, of which China accounts for more than 35% of the total. Benefited from the rapid development of downstream industries such as flat panel displays, touch panels, etc., global ITO sputtering target demand will hit 2,500 tons or so by 2016, of which China’s demand will exceed 40%, as it is estimated.



In addition to supply & demand market influence, ITO sputtering targets are also directly affected by raw material indium market. 70% of the global indium is used for ITO sputtering target production, but the indium resource is very scarce, with basic reserves merely 16,000 tons. While the current global annual consumption is about 1,400 tons, thus, long-term supply of indium will suffer bottlenecks.



China is rich is indium in the world, whose basic reserves make up 62% of the world’s total. Slow developments in downstream deep processing industries, especially in ITO sputtering target market, lead to substantial indium export in China, while ITO sputtering target present a high dependence on import.



In order to break bottlenecks in technology and capacity and utilize indium resource effectively, Chinese enterprises have accelerated R&D and introduction of ITO sputtering technology and multiple high-end ITO sputtering target localization projects have been launched.



Zhuzhou Smelter Group Co., Ltd.: it has trial-produced ITO sintered sputtering target via mechanical mixing method by virtue of technological breakthroughs since 2008; in 2013, its 10-ton ITO sintered sputtering target production line was put into trial production, which showed a good effect in preliminary trial plating.



China Tin Group Co., Ltd.: it has built a complete ITO sputtering target process of hot-press approach and high temperature sintering method, which produces Jinhai ITO sputtering targets; in Nov. 2013, it introduced one 50-ton ITO sputtering target production line from Taiwai, which was used to produce high-end ITO sputtering targets for TET-LCD as planned.



Browse More Reports related to Materials: http://www.researchmoz.us/materials-market-reports-101.html



Shaoguan Sigma Technology Co., Ltd.: embarked on ITO sputtering target field in 2002, it developed high-density large-sized sputtering target in Jan. 2008; in Sep.2011, it completed ITO sputtering target production line with annual capacity of 20 tons, which was to be lifted to 100 tons in 2015 as it was planed.



Hebei Pengda Advanced Materials Technology Co. Ltd: the co-developed high-density ITO sputtering target project with School of Materials, Tianjin University, had finished trial production line in 2012, which gets annual capacity of 10-ton ITO sputtering target at present.



Related Reports:-



Global and China Viscose Fiber Industry Report, 2013-2016



In recent years, the United States, Europe and Japan have successively withdrawn from the viscose fiber industry due to labor costs, environmental protection and other factors, while the Asia-Pacific Development Zone, including China, has entered a period of accelerated development of viscose fiber, with capacity and production increasing considerably. In 2013, the global viscose fiber output exceeded 4.9 million tons, up more than 13 % year on year, wherein, China contributed over 65%. The Austria-based Lenzing Group and the India-based Aditya Birla Group as two viscose fiber giants worldwide gained capacity of above 800,000 tons/a each in 2013. But beyond that, Chinese counterparts also obtained greater capacity. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-and-china-viscose-fiber-industry-report-2013-2016-report.html



Graphene Markets, Technologies and Opportunities 2014-2024



Graphene markets will grow from around $20 million in 2014 to more than $390 million in 2024 at the material level. The market will be split across many application sectors; each attracting a different type of graphene manufactured using different means. The market today remains dominated by research interest but the composition will change as other sectors such as energy storage and composites grow. The value chain will also transform as companies will move up the chain to offer intermediary products, capturing more value and cutting the time to market and uncertainty for end users. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/graphene-markets-technologies-and-opportunities-2014-2024-report.html



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz ( http://www.researchmoz.us/ ) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. We provide the market context, competitor insight and future trends needed for strategic planning.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Mrs.Sheela AK

Tel:+1-518-618-1030

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://marketingresearchreport.wordpress.com/