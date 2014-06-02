Report on Cosmetics Retail Market in Central Europe 2014-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Cosmetics retail market in Central Europe 2014, Market analysis and development forecasts for 2014-2019 brings all of this valuable and unique market intelligence to their fingertips in one easily accessible document that serves as an essential update and research reference. This report defines the value, structure and growth potential of the overall CE market as well as for markets and segments in each of the six covered countries.



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The report presents informative profiles of the leading retailers operating on cosmetics markets in each country. These profiles offer details on the financial status, expansion plans and strategies used by local and global companies, including chain stores, a vital distribution channel in many of the Central European markets discussed.



The document also examines the following key industry topics in detail: top selling face and body care cosmetics in each of the six countries, current value and predicted vitality of the Central European distribution network and its top channels, and the use of promotions and discounts by retailers in order to encourage cosmetics sales.



Macroeconomic background and demographic details on each of the six Central European countries are provided, along with analysis of recent changes in purchasing habits of consumers as a result of shifts in these important indicators. Data results from extensive consumer studies clarify this complex market as seen from the perspectives of current and future consumers in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.



Cosmetics market in Central Europe 2014, Market analysis and development forecasts for 2014-2019 is essential to the successful operations of manufacturers and distributors of cosmetic products throughout the region and in each of the covered CE countries. The report contains data, analysis and market forecasts useful to companies engaged in providing products and services used in the retail industry and to professionals engaged in market analysis and business and financial consultancy with regard to the Central European retail cosmetics sector.



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Clients use this report as they develop a strategy for success in this market, to take informed decisions when conducting routine operations and when they need to compare recent changes, current conditions and future prospects for the market in each country. They conduct competition research quickly and effectively saving time and money and improving business processes linked to success in the industry.



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