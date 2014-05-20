Report on Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market by Types & Applications Trends and Forecasts to 2018 - MarketsandMarkets

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- The report, “Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market by Type (VLEVA, LEVA, MEVA, HEVA), Application (Film, Extrusion, Non-Extrusion, Injection Molding, Coating, Wire & Cable), End-Uses (Shoes & Foams, Packaging, Photovoltaic Panels) by Geography - Trends & Forecasts to 2018” defines and segments the global ethylene vinyl acetate market with an analysis and forecasting of its global volume and value.



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Browse 88 market data tables and 29 figures spread through 176 pages and in-depth TOC on “Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market by Type (VLEVA, LEVA, MEVA, HEVA), Application (Film, Extrusion, Non-Extrusion, Injection Molding, Coating, Wire & Cable), End-Uses (Shoes & Foams, Packaging, Photovoltaic Panels) by Geography - Trends & Forecasts to 2018”



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Ethylene vinyl acetate industry is a growing market due to its increased applications. Ethylene vinyl acetate can be segmented into four important types, namely, very low density ethylene vinyl acetate (VLEVA), low density ethylene vinyl acetate (LEVA), medium density ethylene vinyl acetate (MEVA), and high density ethylene vinyl acetate (HEVA). It is mainly manufactured by using the polymerization technique. The market demand for ethylene vinyl acetate is growing considerably due to the growing penetration with emerging film industry application and growing demand in the Asia-Pacific due to continuous industrial expansions.



Currently, the demand for ethylene vinyl acetate is driven by its increasing demand in film, compounding, and wire & cable applications that require material with specific properties. The properties such as softness, flexibility, low temperature toughness, stress-crack resistance, resistance to UV radiations, and so on, makes ethylene vinyl acetate a preferred material in these industries. Emerging high and medium density ethylene vinyl acetate encloses the important opportunities in the ethylene vinyl acetate market.



The growing medium density ethylene vinyl acetate market mainly includes film and injection molding application. High density ethylene vinyl acetate market has improved material properties and hence is finding emerging applications in industries such as injection molding, hot melt adhesives, coating, and solar panels. Also, medium density ethylene vinyl acetate has now become an essential market due to its increased demand by various end use industries. Various modifications in high density ethylene vinyl acetate properties will enhance and help its market to emerge that will further play a crucial role in increasing the overall ethylene vinyl acetate market.



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The Asia-Pacific region leads in the consumption of ethylene vinyl acetate. Its consumption in the other regions is industry specific. Film and injection molding applications share a large consumption both in the Asia-Pacific and ROW regions. The consumption of ethylene vinyl acetate in film industry is quite high in ROW and the Asia-Pacific, and is slowly penetrating into the North American market. The growth of fast developing countries in the Asia–Pacific assures investment and increase in consumption of ethylene vinyl acetate. Also, increasing purchasing power in developing countries and need for high performance products may add to its high demand in the future.



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