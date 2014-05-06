Report on Global & USA Cancer Biomaker Market to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- This is a comprehensive report on the cancer biomarker industry and its impact on the health system. This report tackles the growing market interest in oncogenic biomarkers, personalized medicine, companion diagnostics and the associated market environment.



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Cancer biomarkers are molecular or genetic moieties (e.g., cells, proteins/peptides, genetic mutations, gene products, enzymes, or hormones) that not only are readily identifiable, but easily quantified in the lab setting. They function primarily to identify or correlate significantly with the severity or occurrence of a certain disease state. The rise in number of oncogenic biomarkers over the last number of years has massive potential in the healthcare industry and serves to propel both the personalized medicine and companion diagnostic markets.



One of the most import aspects of biomarkers is their use to diagnose and assess the progress of disease states in patients. As quantitative markers, these agents also offer the ability to monitor response to certain drug treatments and so are important in the area of personalized medicine.



Executive Summary:-



This is a comprehensive account of the market size, segmentation, key players, SWOT analysis, influential technologies, and business and economic environments. The report is supported by 280 tables & figures over 232 pages. The personalized medicine (global) market is presented as follows:



- By Company (e.g., 23andMe, AFFYMETRIX, ATOSSA GENETICS, NODALITY, deCode /Amgen, CELERA, MYRIAD, FOUNDATION MEDICINE, GENOMIC HEALTH)

- By Geography (Global, US)

- By Sub-market (Global Biomarker Market, Cancer Biomarker Market, Global Cancer Profiling Technology Market )



A wealth of financial data & business strategy information is provided including:



- Up-to-date company financials, sales & revenue figures

- Revenue and market forecasts up to 2018

- Business model strategies for diagnostic, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

- Therapeutics and Companion Diagnostics (e.g., BRAC Analysis, Oncotype Dx , KRAS Mutations)

- Comprehensive account of company product financials, portfolios & kits



Browse More Reports related to Theraputic at: http://www.researchmoz.us/therapeutic-area-market-reports-37.html



Individualized, targeted or personalized medicine aims to increase the efficacy of therapeutics via genetic testing and companion diagnostics. Personalized therapeutics and associated companion diagnostics will be more specific and effective thereby giving pharma/biotech companies a significant advantage to recuperate R&D costs. Personalized medicine will reduce the frequency of adverse drug reactions and therefore have a dramatic impact on health economics. Developmental and diagnostic companies will benefit from lower discovery and commercialization costs and more specific market subtypes.



This report describes the current technologies that are propelling the cancer biomarker and companion diagnostic market. It examines the current genetic diagnostic tests and companion diagnostic assays that are in use by the medical and pharmaceutical industry today. Current developments in personalized medicine and the pharmacogenomics revolution are discussed. The emerging trends that appear in the global market and the most developed market (US) are elucidated and analysed. This study reveals market figures of the overall biomarker market and the cancer biomarker space (2013-2018). Forecast projections and future growth rates are provided to give the reader a forthcoming perspective of this growing industry.



The study also provides a comprehensive financial, business strategy and product review of key players in the cancer biomarker industry. Strategic drivers and restraints of this market are revealed and market opportunities and challenges are identified.



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