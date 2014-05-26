Report on Industrial Waste Management Market Worth $1,442.0 Billion by 2019 - MarketsandMarkets

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- The report “Industrial Waste Management Market by Services (Collection, Recycling, Incineration, Landfill) & Geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Americas) - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2019” defines and segments the global industrial waste management market with an analysis and forecast of the revenue. The industrial waste management market will grow from an estimated $863.8 billion in 2014 to $1,442.0 billion by 2019 with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2014 to 2019.



Browse 64 market data tables, 25 figures spread through 153 pages and in-depth TOC on “Industrial Waste Management Market - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2019”

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Asia-Pacific: Largest market for industrial waste management



Coupled with rapid industrialization and shifting of industries in other regions towards Asia-Pacific, the region has witnessed exponential growth in industrial activities, resulting in huge amounts of generated industrial waste. This substantial amount of generated waste requires effective processing and disposal to minimize environmental hazards. However, as existing industrial waste processing systems are grossly inadequate, the region is expected to witness huge investments in the waste recycling and services industry. The industrial waste management market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% between 2014 and 2019.



Collection: Biggest market by service



Collection services dominated the industrial waste management market and accounted for almost 60% share of the total market in 2013. This service is expected to witness strong growth because of increased environmental awareness and a dedicated approach on the part of industry to better environmental performance. The biggest markets for collection services are Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe, Americas, and Middle East & Africa.



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