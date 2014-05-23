Report on Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market Expected to Reach $2,767 Million in 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- The report “Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market by Sources (Microorganisms, Animals, Plants), Applications (Detergent Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Food Industry and Others), & Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & ROW) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019” defines and segments the global protease enzymes market with an analysis of the market value by sources and applications of protease enzymes. The report also identifies driving and restraining factors of the global market with an analysis of trends, opportunities, winning imperatives, and challenges.



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Browse more than 98 market data tables with 31 figures spread through 236 pages and in-depth TOC on "Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019"

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The global market for protease enzymes is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2014 to 2019. North America holds a major share in the global protease enzymes market. Trend in usage of protease enzymes in detergent and cleaning industries in a few regions like North America and Western Europe has reached its saturation.



Developing countries in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world (ROW) show potential growth for protease enzymes in the industry. In North America and Europe, the trend of protease enzymes market is shifting towards pharmaceutical industries.



Microorganisms, as sources for protease enzymes, are preferred over plant and animal sources due to various reasons, such as high yield, lesser cost of production, and less time taken for production.



The market is dominated by a few large players and comprises many small- and medium-scale players. The major players identified in the protease enzymes industry are Novozymes (Bagsvaerd, Denmark), DSM (Heerlen, The Netherlands), AB Enzymes (Darmstadt, Germany), and DuPont (Wilmington, U.S.).



Novozymes (Bagsvaerd, Denmark) is identified as a major player among all protease enzyme manufacturers. The company’s strategic agenda is four-fold: drive innovation, expand opportunities, improve productivity, and create new and profitable business areas. It tries to improve productivity by constantly making better use of its in-house and natural resources. The company is planning to expand its business by acquiring patents and launching new products.



In recent years, Novozymes has worked to develop its business based on innovation, closer customer collaboration, and focus on regional markets. Part of Novozymes’ strategy is to focus on regional and customized solutions; for example, by developing special products for emerging markets.



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Royal DSM is a global company active in health, nutrition, and materials. DSM is a one of the market leaders in the protease enzymes market and it considers innovation and value differentiation as its core strategy.



AB Enzymes is one of the oldest and best-known enzyme companies. It has its presence in over 50 countries worldwide. The company is taking measures in terms of partnership, R&D, and joint ventures to grow in the industrial enzymes market where proteases play an active role.



DuPont is one of the major players in the food enzyme business. The company acquired Danisco, which is engaged in enzyme and food ingredient business. This major collaboration helped the company to expand its offerings in industrial enzymes.



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