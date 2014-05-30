Report on Water Desalination Equipment Is Used Worldwide for Diverse Applications in Various Geographies Trends and Forecasts - 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- The report "Water Desalination Equipment Market By Technology (RO, MSF, MED, others), By Application (Municipal, Industrial, Others), By Products (Membrane Systems, Pumps, Evaporators, Others), and By Geography (Europe, the U.S., Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World) – Global Trends and Forecasts (2013-2018)",defines and segments the global water desalination market with an analysis and forecast of the revenue. The water desalination market will grow from an estimated $9,882 million in 2013 to $15,274 million by 2018 with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2013 to 2018.



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Browse 62 market data tables and 28 figures spread through 127 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Water Desalination Equipment Market – Global Trends and Forecasts (2013-2018)"

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The growth of the market for desalination reflects on the increasing dependency of coastal communities that are turning towards the sea to meet their drinking-water needs, while inland water becomes brackish over time. The increasing water demand by municipalities and industries has pushed desalination companies towards agreements. In addition to this, there are also many new applications in the power, oil/gas, chemicals, and refineries market, which require desalinated water.



Desalination equipment is used worldwide for diverse applications in various geographies. The Middle East is the biggest market for desalination, wherein it is used in the production of potable water for municipal applications, as well as for industrial applications of the oil/gas and chemical sectors. Its other applications include its demand in sectors like irrigation, military, hospitality, etc.



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Desalination equipment companies are investing in new elements required for the construction of desalination plants, membrane system developments, research and developments, etc., to fulfill the growing demand for desalinated water. To overcome the future demand for desalinated water, companies are majorly focusing on contract agreements to help minimize the cost of operations, generate greater revenues, and increase their global presence. The market for industrial applications for desalinated water will show the maximum growth rate in the coming years.



Major players in this market are General Electric (U.S.), Doosan Heavy Industries (South Korea), Acciona SA (Spain), Genesis Water Technologies (U.S.), and Koch Membrane (U.S.).



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