Report Overview: Future of the Belgian Defense Industry Analysis 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On Future Of The Belgian Defense Market" Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape And Forecasts To 2019



Summary



This report offers insights into market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign OEMs to gain a market share in the Belgian defense industry. In particular, it offers in-depth analysis of the following:



- Market opportunity and attractiveness: Detailed analysis of the current market size and growth expectations during 2015-2019, including highlights of the key drivers, to aid understanding of the growth dynamics. It also benchmarks the sector against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.

- Procurement dynamics: Trend analysis of imports and exports, along with their implications and impact on the Belgian defense industry.

- Industry structure: Five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are likely to develop in the future.

- Market entry strategy: Analysis of possible ways to enter the market, along with knowledge of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.

- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: Analysis of the competitive landscape of defense manufacturers in Belgian. It provides an overview of the key domestic defense companies along with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.

- Business environment and country risk: A range of drivers at country level, assessing business environment and country risk. It covers historical and forecast values for a range of indicators evaluating business confidence, economic performance, infrastructure quality and availability, labor force, demographics, and political and social risk.



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Key Findings



- Analysis of Defense industry market size from 2010 through 2014 and forecasts till 2019

- Analysis of defense budget allocation

- Benchmarking with key global markets

- Market opportunities

- Defense procurement dynamics

- Industry dynamics

- Market entry strategy

- Competitive landscape and strategic insights

- Business environment and country risk



Synopsis



- Top level overview of the Belgian defense industry

- A breakdown of the Belgian defense industry by spend pattern valued from 2010 through 2014 and forecasted from 2015 through 2019

- A breakdown of the markets by segment valued from 2010 through 2014 and forecasted from 2015 through 2019

- Details of top companies active across the Belgian defense industry

- Emerging trends and opportunities in the Belgian defense industry in the last 12 months



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Reasons To Buy



- Gain insight into the Belgian defense industry with current, historic and forecast market values

- Get insight on market opportunity and attractiveness

- Get insight on industry procurement dynamics

- Gain insight on industry structure

- Gain insight into the regulations governing the Belgian defense industry and the potential market entry strategies with an expert analysis of the competitive structure

- Identify top companies of the Belgian defense industry along with profiles of all those companies



Key Highlights



The effects of the European debt crisis and widening fiscal deficit pushed the Belgian government to lower its budget for the defense sector during 2010-2014. Belgian defense expenditure registered a negative CAGR of 0.31% between 2010 and 2014. Although the budget is projected to record annual decline in 2015 and 2016, an expected economic upturn in the second half of the decade will lead to an increase in the defense budget from 2017 onwards. Over the forecast period, the budget is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.12% from US$3.54 billion in 2015 to US$3.56 billion in 2019. Primarily driven by the extension of the existing military modernization plans and commitment towards NATO, EU, and UN peacekeeping missions, the country's defense expenditure is expected to focus more on the procurement of equipment to augment its air defense capabilities, enhancing operational capabilities of the current fleet of naval vessels, and communications and surveillance systems over the period 2015-2019.



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Table of Contents



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this Report About?

1.2. Definitions

1.3. Summary Methodology

1.4. SDI Terrorism Index

1.5. About Strategic Defence Intelligence



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.1.1. Belgian defense expenditure is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.12% over the forecast period

3.1.2. Ongoing equipment procurement plans and joint operations expected to drive defense expenditure over the forecast period

3.1.3. Belgium’s defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP expected to decrease

3.2. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.2.1. Share of capital Expenditure to average 22.9% over forecast period

3.2.2. Capital expenditure expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.83% over the forecast period

3.2.3. Belgian MoD to spend US$13.7 billion cumulatively on revenue expenditure over the forecast period

3.2.4. Per capita defense expenditure set to decrease over the forecast period

3.3. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

3.3.1. Belgian homeland security expenditure expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.72% over the forecast period

3.3.2. Drug trafficking, and cyber security are main homeland security concerns

3.3.3. Belgium falls under “low risk” of terrorism category

3.4. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.4.1. Belgian defense budget expected to increase at a slower rate than other European countries over the forecast period

3.4.2. Belgian defense expenditure is low compared to other European nations

3.4.3. Belgium allocates a lower share of GDP for defense

3.4.4. Belgium faces a low threat from foreign terrorist organizations

3.5. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Growth Stimulators

3.5.1. Naval Vessel MRO

3.5.2. Transport Aircraft

3.5.3. Multi-mission Helicopters

3.5.4. Missiles



4 Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Defense imports are expected to recover over the forecast period

4.1.2. Belgium sourced the majority of its arms imports from its neighbors

4.1.3. Aircraft and armored vehicles dominate military hardware imports

4.2. Export Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Arms exports to increase during the forecast period

4.2.2. Belgian arms exports expected to reach new markets over the forecast period

4.2.3. Aircraft and ships are the main exported defense products



5 Industry Dynamics

5.1. Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1. Bargaining power of supplier: low to medium

5.1.2. Bargaining power of buyer: medium

5.1.3. Barrier to entry: medium

5.1.4. Intensity of rivalry: low to high

5.1.5. Threat of substitution: low to medium



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