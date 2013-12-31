Report Published: "100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in New Zealand"

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in New Zealand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- 2012 continued to see pressure on consumer spending as New Zealand's economy attempted to re-stabilise following the global financial recession and the Christchurch earthquakes. Most 100% home delivery/takeaway players offered special meal deals to attract customers. However, chained pizza outlets (the dominant consumer foodservice type in the category) offered significant deals, for example Domino's "Cheaper Tuesday" campaign offering value pizzas for NZ$4.99 each (on pick-up orders only).
Euromonitor International's 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chained 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Independent 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Other 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Pizza 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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