Report Published: "Abbott Vascular Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update"

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Abbott Vascular Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- Abbott Vascular Inc. (Abbott Vascular) is a medical device manufacturer. The company offers cardiac and vascular care devices. Its product categories include biliary stent systems, carotid systems, coronary bleedback control valve, coronary dilatation catheters, coronary drug eluting stent systems, coronary guide wires, coronary guiding catheters, coronary stent systems, humanitarian use devices, peripheral dilatation catheters, peripheral guide wires, peripheral guiding catheters, peripheral PTA catheters, peripheral stent systems, peripheral accessories and vessel closure. Abbott Vascular offers peripheral stent systems which include absolute pro vascular self-expanding stent system, RX herculink elite renal and biliary stent system, and omnilink elite vascular balloon-expandable stent system. The company operates as a division of Abbott Laboratories. Abbott Vascular is headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, the US.
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This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Abbott Vascular Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
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