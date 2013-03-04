New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Advanced BioMedical Technologies, Inc. (ABMT) - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Advanced BioMedical Technologies Inc. (ABMT) is a development-stage company, involved in the business of designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing of self-reinforced, re-absorbable biodegradable internal fixation devices. The company's polyamide materials are used in manufacturing screws, binding wires, rods and related products. These products are used in various applications including orthopedic trauma, sports related medical treatment, cartilage injuries, and reconstructive dental procedures. Its polyamide products, including screws, binding wires, rods, suture anchors and rib-pins comprise enhanced fibers and high molecular polymers that facilitate quick healing of complex fractures in many areas of the human skeletal system. ABMT's PA Degradable and Absorbable Screw, and Degradable and Absorbable Binding Wire are being tested in human trials under permit from China's State Food and Drug Administration. ABMT is headquartered in New York, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Advanced BioMedical Technologies, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
