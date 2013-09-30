Report Published: "Analgesics in Dominican Republic"

Fast Market Research recommends "Analgesics in Dominican Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Although generic analgesics accounted for 30% of total current value sales of OTC analgesics in the Dominican Republic during 2012, Sanofi-Aventis Group SA and Bayer Dominicana SA remained the leading players in analgesics at the end of the review period, combined accounting for 33% of total retail value sales in the category during 2012. Furthermore, these two companies accounted for 67% of the total value sales generated by the six leading branded players in the category during 2012.
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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